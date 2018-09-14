VIDEO: On This Day, September 14- Remembering Patrick Swayze

On this day in 2009, the world said goodbye to a luminous star of stage and screen, Patrick Swayze.

Patrick Swayze, a three-time Golden Globe nominated actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter is best-known as the romantic lead in "Dirty Dancing" and "Ghost", and for the "North and South" TV-series. His first professional job was as a dancer for Disney on Parade. In the 70's, the Texas native moved to New York to further his formal dance training. He studied with the Harkness Ballet Company, and then the Joffrey, before joining the Eliot Feld Ballet as a principal dancer.

He later starred as Danny Zuko in the long-running Broadway production of Grease before his debut in films. Numerous film roles followed, then international stardom arrived with his performance as the dance instructor Johnny Castle in "Dirty Dancing." It became a surprise hit and achieved massive international success, as well as garnering him the status of a pop culture icon. Patrick also sang one of the songs on the film's soundtrack, "She's Like the Wind," which he had co-written. The song became a top ten hit and has been covered by other artists.

Some of his other film hits include "The Outsiders," "Red Dawn," "Road House," "Donnie Darko," "Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar" (Golden Globe nomination), and "Point Break" to only name a few. He was also chosen by People magazine as a "Sexiest Man Alive."

In 2005, Patrick was seen starring with his wife, Lisa Niemi, in the feature film, "One Last Dance." The film, in which Lisa made her directorial debut, was based on the award-winning play "Without a Word," which Lisa wrote and they both starred in.

The following year, Patrick made his London stage debut in Guys and Dolls as Nathan Detroit. His previous appearances on the Broadway stage also include the musicals Goodtime Charley and Chicago. He most recently starred in the A&E television FBI drama "The Beast."

