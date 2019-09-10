VIDEO: On This Day, September 10 - CATS Ends Its Original Broadway Run

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2000, the original groundbreaking run of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical "Cats" received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical.

In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years.

Since opening in London in 1981, "Cats" has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is regarded as one of the most successful musicals of all time.

In December, the famous felines will make a leap to the big screen in a feature film from director, Tom Hooper.





