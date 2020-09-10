VIDEO: On This Day, September 10- CHAPLIN Opens on Broadway!
On this day in 2012, the Broadway bio-musical Chaplin starring Rob McClure celebrated its opening night!
On this day in 2012, Chaplin, a new musical depicting the life of film icon Chaplin, opened on Broadway!
From the slums of London to the heights of Hollywood, Chaplin is the showbiz Broadway musical about the silent film legend the world couldn't stop talking about Charlie Chaplin. The musical reveals the man behind the legend, the undeniable genius that forever changed the way America went to the movies.
The original Broadway production included a starring turn from Rob McClure, with music and lyrics by Christopher Curtis and book by three-time Tony Award-winner Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Christopher Curtis, opened on Broadway on Monday, September 10, 2012. Warren Carlyle (Finian's Rainbow; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway) directed and choreographed.
