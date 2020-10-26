VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp
Wishing a very happy birthday to Tony-nominee, Anthony Rapp!
On this day we celebrate the birthday of Broadway favorite, Anthony Rapp!
Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark is Rent - a role he recreated for the feature film adaptation. He also appeared on Broadway in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and If/Then. Rapp is currently appearing as Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery.
Other credits include: Off-Broadway: Raised in Captivity, Sophistry, The Destiny of Me, Some Americans Abroad, among others. Film: Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Rent, Man of the Century, Road Trip, Winter Passing, A Beautiful Mind. TV: "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Psych." Author of Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent, which was adapted into the one-man show, Without You, and performed nationally and internationally.
