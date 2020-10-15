VIDEO: On This Day, October 15- Happy Birthday, Gavin Lee!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Wishing a very happy birthday to two-time Tony-nominee, Gavin Lee on his birthday!

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of Tony Award-nominee, Gavin Lee!

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination.

Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."

