VIDEO: On This Day, November 8- ALLEGIANCE Opens On Broadway
Today we celebrate Allegiance, which opened on this day in 2015 at Broadway's Longacre Theater.
Allegiance tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time of a nation at war. A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man by Telly Leung -- Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga--Miss Saigon, Mulan) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins THE DRAFT resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their DIVIDED loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are relived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love.
