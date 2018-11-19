VIDEO: On This Day, November 19- A CHRISTMAS STORY Brings Holiday Cheer to Broadway

A Christmas extravaganza, with plenty of dance to energize your holiday season! It's not sugarplums dancing in Ralphie's head; it's a Red Ryder air rifle! A Christmas Story, The Musical is a clever and humorous adaptation of the hit film that became an instant classic early 1980s and had everyone echoing "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"

On a desperate quest to prove to his mother, teacher and even Santa that he is responsible enough to be the proud owner of this Christmas wish, Ralphie isn't going to let any opposition stop him from getting what he wants, including the schoolyard bullies!

This musical's adaptation was given plenty of holiday cheer by Oscar and Tony-winning Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who wrote the music and lyrics, while Joseph Robinette translated our favorite moments from the movie to the book for this energetic production. Directed under John Rando at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Manhattan A Christmas Story, The Musical ran for a limited engagement opening on November 19, 2012 and closed December 30, 2012.

