VIDEO: On This Day, June 19 - HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2014, the music and poetry of legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur, made its Broadway debut as Holler If Ya Hear Me celebrated its opening night at the Palace Theatre.

Holler If Ya Hear Me brings the world inside Tupac Shakur's music and lyrics to blazing life in a non-biographical story about friendship, family, revenge, change and hope. Inner city lives struggle for peace against the daily challenges they face in this entertaining and original musical.

Through the poetry of one of the 20th century's most influential and culturally prominent voices, we are given a window into realities of the streets still relevant today.

The show featured a 19-person cast, including award-winning slam poet, actor, singer, musician Saul Williams (Slam), Christopher Jackson (In The Heights, Hamilton), Saycon Sengbloh (Motown The Musical, Fela!), Ben Thompson (Matilda), John Earl Jelks (Radio Golf - Tony nomination), Joshua Boone (Brownsville Song [b side for Tray] at Actors Theatre of Louisville), Dyllon Burnside (Prison Break) and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline or Change, Play On!).