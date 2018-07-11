VIDEO: On This Day, July 11- Robin Williams Takes Broadway By Storm!

ON THIS DAY
On this day in 2002, comedy star Robin Williams headed to Broadway for a limited three-night run at the Broadway Theater! Check out a clip from Robin's legendary stand up comedy tour de force below! (Content warning: NSFW. Explicit language).

Williams was a fixture of the entertainment world, a renowned comedian, screen actor and stage star. He rose to fame after his role as 'Mork' in the TV series Mork & Mindy and went on to star in the movies Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Awakenings, The Fisher King and Good Will Hunting, for which he won the 1997 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The actor starred on the silver screen in comedies such as Popeye, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Night at the Museum and Happy Feet.

He alsoappeared in the films The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, Boulevard and Lee Daniels' The Butler, as well as the comedy series The Crazy Ones opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. Williams' upcoming projects include Merry Friggin' Christmas, Absolutely Anything and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Williams returned to Broadway in 2011 for Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. He also appeared off-Broadway opposite Steve Martin in Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot at Lincoln Center in 1988.

