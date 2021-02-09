Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 9- SUNSET BOULEVARD Returns to Broadway

On this day in 2017, three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close returned to Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Feb. 9, 2021  
        

On this day in 2017, three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close returned to Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) The revival was directed by Lonny Price.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

VIDEO: On This Day, February 9- SUNSET BOULEVARD Returns to Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, February 8- Happy Birthday, Sherie Rene Scott! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 8- Happy Birthday, Sherie Rene Scott!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating Composer Eubie Blake Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating Composer Eubie Blake

VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to NBC Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to NBC

VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman


More Hot Stories For You