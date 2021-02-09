VIDEO: On This Day, February 9- SUNSET BOULEVARD Returns to Broadway

On this day in 2017, three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close returned to Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) The revival was directed by Lonny Price.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.