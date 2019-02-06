VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Musical Theatre Drama to NBC

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2012, NBC's cult musical television drama, SMASH, made its world premiere.

SMASH is a musical drama that celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire - to be a Broadway star.

The series starred Emmy Award winner Debra Messing ("Will & Grace"), Oscar winner Anjelica Huston ("Prizzi's Honor"), Jack Davenport ("Pirates of the Caribbean" films), Tony Award winner Christian Borle ("Peter and the Starcatcher"), Katharine McPhee("American Idol"), Megan Hilty ("9 to 5: The Musical"), Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan ("Newsies"),Andy Mientus("Spring Awakening"), Leslie OdomJr. ("Leap of Faith") and Krysta Rodriguez ("Spring Awakening").

SMASH tells the compelling story of a heated rivalry between upcoming starlets, a writing team in need of a new hit and a Broadway producer finding her own way in a captivating fusion of music, dance and potent storytelling.

The series followed talented newcomer Karen Cartwright, who is up for the role of a lifetime in a new Broadway musical based on the iconic Marilyn Monroe. The only thing standing in her way is Ivy Lynn, a seasoned theater veteran who is determined to land the part herself and will stop at nothing to realize her own dreams of fame.

SMASH also featured an incredible lineup of guest stars including Uma Thurman and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters.

Related Articles