VIDEO: On This Day, February 3- Happy Birthday, Nathan Lane!

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of acclaimed star of stage and screen, the great Nathan Lane!

Feb. 3, 2021  

Nathan Lane appeared most recently in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn.

Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Theatre awards include three Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

He has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and the People's Choice Award. Among his many film appearances are Ironweed, The Birdcage (Golden Globe Award nomination, SAG and American Comedy Awards), Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Carrie Pilby and Sidney Hall.

