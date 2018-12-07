VIDEO: On This Day, December 7: Happy Birthday, Sara Bareilles!

On this day we're wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only, Sara Bareilles!

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album "Little Voice." Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations throughout her career, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, "The Blessed Unrest."

Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song," was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Making her Broadway debut Sara composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," for which she received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the lead role in "Waitress".

It has been a big year for Sara, she co-hosted the Tony Awards, was nominated for an Emmy for her role in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," and was awarded with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award. Sara has also teamed up with Apple as an executive producer for "Little Voice" a 10-episode series, which she will create the original music for. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records. In October 2018, she released the highly anticipated track, "Armor," from her upcoming album. For more information, please visit www.sarabmusic.com.

