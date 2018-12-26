VIDEO: On This Day, December 26: Judy Garland Makes Her Showbiz Debut As 'Baby Frances'

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1924 at 2 1/2 years old, Judy Garland, billed as Baby Frances, made her show business debut

Judy Garland attained international stardom as a master of every venue of show business: film, television, recordings, radio, the concert stage, and even vaudeville. A Grammy, Golden Globe, Tony, and Academy Award-winning artist, Garland was signed to MGM as a teenager - she would go on to star in 30 films with the studio, including the film with which she would be most identified, The Wizard of Oz.

After her release from the studio, Garland gained renewed success through a well-regarded but short-lived television series, multiple concert appearances, and a return to the silver screen with critically acclaimed performances in A Star Is Born and Judgment at Nuremberg.

Hear a rarely heard audio recording of Baby Frances a few years into her showbiz career below.

