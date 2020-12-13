VIDEO: On This Day, December 13- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Returns to Broadway
The production starred Tony Award-winners Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Lansbury.
On this day in 2009, Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music returned to Broadway in a new production starring Tony Award-winners Catherine Zeta- Jones and Angela Lansbury!
The cast also featured Alexander Hanson as Fredrik Egerman, Aaron Lazar as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Erin Davie as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Leigh Ann Larkin as Petra, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka as Henrik Egerman.
Trevor Nunn's production debuted to critical acclaim at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in November 2008 and subsequently transferred to the West End where it played a successful limited engagement at the Garrick Theatre before moving to Broadway.
Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles.
This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men - as well as their jealous wives - agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
