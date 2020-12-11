VIDEO: On This Day, December 11- IN TRANSIT Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2016, IN TRANSIT, Broadway's first a cappella musical, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall opened at Circle in the Square Theatre.

IN TRANSIT features a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. IN TRANSIT takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, IN TRANSIT is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

IN TRANSIT starred David Abeles (Once), 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Moya Angela (Ghost The Musical), 2012 American Beatbox Vice Champion Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (Broadway Debut), Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; "American Idol"), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Erin Mackey (Amazing Grace), Gerianne Pérez (Broadway Debut), Margo Seibert (Rocky), NYC beatbox and vocal percussion pioneer Chesney Snow (Broadway Debut), James Snyder (If/Then), Mariand Torres (Broadway Debut), Nicholas Ward (On the Town), Adam Bashian (Broadway Debut), Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along) and AureLia Williams (Broadway Debut).