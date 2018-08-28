VIDEO: On This Day, August 28- Happy Birthday, Armie Hammer!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Golden Globe-nominated actor Armie Hammer who is currently making his Broadway debut in Second Stage's Straight White Men.

Hammer is known for his portrayal of the Winklevoss twins in the biographical drama film The Social Network (2010), the title character in the western action film The Lone Ranger (2013), Illya Kuryakin in the action film The Man from U.N.C.L.E.(2015), Mike in the thriller film Mine (2016), THE VOICE role of Jackson Storm in the animated film Cars 3, and Oliver in the romance drama film Call Me by Your Name (both 2017).

For his portrayal of Clyde Tolson in the biographical drama film J. Edgar (2011), he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. For his role in Call Me by Your Name, he received acclaim from critics and nominations for the Critics' Choice Award, Independent Spirit Award, and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Check out Armie below chatting about making his Broadway debut! Happy Birthday!

