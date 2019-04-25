ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, April 25: Diane Paulus' Revival of PIPPIN Brings Its Magic To Broadway!

Apr. 25, 2019  

On this day in 2013, Diane Paulus' high-flying revival of Stephen Schwartz PIPPIN opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theater!

Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance.

The protagonist Pippin and his father Charlemagne are characters derived from two real-life individuals of the early Middle Ages, though the plot is fictional and presents no historical accuracy regarding either. The show was partially financed by Motown Records.

Ben Vereen and Patina Miller won Tony Awards for their portrayals of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production and the 2013 revival, respectively, making them the first two actors of different sexes to win a Tony for the same role.

