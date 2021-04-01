VIDEO: On This Day, April 1- Tom Hanks Makes His Broadway Debut In Nora Ephron's LUCKY GUY

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2013, Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks made his Broadway debut in Lucky Guy, written by Nora Ephron and directed by George C. Wolfe.

Nora Ephron began her professional career as a reporter at The New York Post in 1962 and Lucky Guy marked a return to her journalistic roots. The play is about the scandal- and graffiti-ridden New York of the 1980s, as told through the story of the charismatic and controversial tabloid columnist Mike McAlary.

Lucky Guy was the third collaboration between Tom Hanks and Nora Ephron, following the films Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail.

The play also starred Maura Tierney as Alice McAlary; Christopher McDonald as lawyer Eddie Hayes; Peter Gerety as editor John Cotter; Courtney B. Vanceas editor Hap Hairston; Peter Scolari as columnist Michael Daly and Richard Masur as editors Jerry Nachman and Stanley Joyce; with Brian Dykstra as policeman Brian O'Regan; Michael Gaston as columnist Jim Dwyer; Dustyn Gulledge as Dino Tortoricci; Deirdre Lovejoy as reporter Louise Imermanand editor Debby Krenek; Danny Mastrogiorgio as reporter Bob Drury and Stephen Tyrone Williams as Abner Louima. The production also features Paula Jon De Rose, Joe Forbrich, Thomas Michael Hammond, Andrew Hovelson and Marc Damon Johnson.

The production featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, sound design by Scott Lehrer and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer. Projection design is by batwin + robin productions, and casting is by Jordan Thaler/Heidi Griffiths.