VIDEO: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Reveals What She's Learned From Playing Tina Turner in TINA on Broadway

Click Here for More on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe appeared on Good Morning America to discuss starring as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway.

During the interview, Obi-Melekwe revealed what she has learned from playing Tina Turner on Broadway.

"What Tina's taught me is that it really has to start with your insides, your mental, as opposed to starting with your physical and what you aesthetically want to look like. It's really about how you center yourself, how you get ready on a mental level to do what you're about to do," she shared.

Obi-Melekwe also discussed how she worked with Tina Turner herself on the role, what Tina Turner songs are her favorites, and what's next for her after Tina.

TINA: the Tina Turner Musical is now playing at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre through August 14.

In 2021, Obi-Melekwe appeared on Good Morning America to perform a medley of songs from the show. Watch the performance here.

The musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Watch the new interview here: