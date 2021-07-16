VIDEO: New RomCom LOVE, REPEAT Releases Second Music Video

The producers of LOVE, REPEAT, a romantic family comedy directed by Shelagh Carter and written by Bill Connington, have just released a second music video for the film.

What if the love of your life is your ex-wife? That's what James realizes as he stumbles through the strange ritual of New York dating. With the help of his sarcastic 11-year-old-son and his quirky and diverse circle of family and friends, James sets out to win Barbara's heart, again, before she marries another man. An uplifting Manhattan romance, LOVE, REPEAT reminds us that sometimes the past is yet to come.

Starring Connington as James, the ensemble cast also includes Leenya Rideout as Barbara (War Horse & Company on Broadway), Chalia La Tour (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play on Broadway, "The Good Fight"), Marcus Ho ("Succession"), Nandita Shenoy ("Insomnia"), Vivia Font ("For Life"), Carole Monferdini (Hank Boyd is Dead), Stu Richel ("Billions"), Leon Andrew Joseph ("Blue Bloods"), Elizabeth Pojanowski (Morning Star), Donovan Mitchell ("Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"), Rich Liu (The Long Exit), Sarah Megan Thomas (A Call to Spy), Ryan J. Haddad ("The Politician"), Cadden Jones ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Chris McGinn (Kidnap), and introducing Maxwell Purushothaman and Maeve Seto.

With original Music by Deirdre Broderick, Cinematography by Daniel Brothers, Edited by Kate Rose Itzkowitz and Production Design by Kit Sheridan.

LOVE, REPEAT was produced by Kelley Van Dilla with executive producer Bill Connington and co-producers Joseph Pojanowski and Michael Vanderpool.

Deirdre Broderick is the composer of the soundtrack for Love, Repeat, writing the lyrics and music, singing the vocals, and engineering and recording the soundtrack. She's also worked with Bill Connington on his film of Zombie, based on the novella by Joyce Carol Oates. She's currently working on Connington's next feature film, Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, a psychological thriller. She is also the composer for the films ABCD, and Sid Bernstein Presents...

In the theater Deirdre composed the scores for Zombie by Bill Connington, based on the novella by Joyce Carol Oates, Twelfth Night and the Bacchae for the Lantern Theater Company. She has collaborated with the Paula Josa-Jones Performance Works dance company on Wonderland, and Light and Bone. Her children's musicals include The Perfect Monster and Odd Day Rain with Janine Nina Trevens. She is currently working on the immersive and interactive 7.1 surround sound score for the new VR game Pulverum Souls.

For more info about LOVE, REPEAT visit https://www.loverepeatfilm.com.

On December 22, 2020 LOVE, REPEAT became available to rent and own on the following platforms: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Youtube Movies, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Dish, Vubiquity (Verizon Fios), Vudu, Xbox and Hoopla (libraries). The DVD is available on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Bestbuy.com and Walmart.com.