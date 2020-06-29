VIDEO: New Musical SUPERYOU, Set to Play Off-Broadway, Comes to a Drive-In Theatre in Upstate New York
The musical SuperYou was presented for two nights in a drive-in movie theatre in Dutchess County, CBS reports.
The Four Brothers drive-in movie theater in Amenia hosted a sold out crowd for the musical, which was originally set to open at the Daryl Roth Theater in Manhattan.
Read more on CBS and watch the report, including footage from the production, below:
Life happens. Somehow, we lose touch with our joy, our passion, our power. We forget who the hero is in our own story. Enter SuperYou - the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when her superheroine creations come to life. Featuring mind-blowing female performers, new, iconic superheroines and an instantly singable, anthemic modern rock score, SuperYou is the heartwarming story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice.
With book, music and lyrics from the visionary mind of Lourds Lane, directed/choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, and featuring designs by an award-winning Broadway creative team, SuperYou reminds us that now more than ever, the world needs a superhero. That superhero is you.
