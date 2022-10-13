Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer

The film will be released in theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The film will be released in theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25.

The trailer features a first look at hit songs from the musical, including "When I Grow Up," "Revolting Children," and more.

The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Alisha Weir (Matilda) and Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), just opened the London Film Festival to rave reviews, currently holding at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read the reviews here.

The film will also introduce Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Check out previously released stills from the movie here.

The story centers around Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) in the world. While they keep themselves content with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, Matilda loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they're loud, selfish and unkind she's a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

After meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the towering and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget.

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen.

Check out the new key art here:

Watch the new film trailer here:

Regional Awards

