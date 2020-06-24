VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks PENNY DREADFUL, Broadway's Re-Opening, President Trump, and More

Nathan Lane recently sat down with Collider to discuss his new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

In addition, Lane talked about his life in the theater and memorable roles in The Birdcage, The Lion King, The Producers, and more.

Lane discussed how he was convinced to appear in the film adaptation of The Birdcage, when he thinks Broadway is re-opening, his thoughts on the president and the health crisis, and much more.

Check out the full interview below!

Nathan Lane appeared most recently in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind in the Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valour! Compassion! A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Man Who Came to Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance.

Theatre awards include two Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Obie Awards and an Olivier Award. In 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

On television he was last seen as F. Lee Bailey on FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story." He has had recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife" as well as many guest appearances. He has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and the People's Choice Award. Among his many film appearances are Ironweed, The Birdcage (Golden Globe Award nomination, SAG and American Comedy Awards), Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, The Producers (Golden Globe nomination), Carrie Pilby and Sidney Hall

