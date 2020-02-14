Advertisement

VIDEO: NY Philharmonic PROJECT 19 Series Profiles Composer Ellen Reid

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

The third in a series of video profiles of Project 19 composers created by women filmmakers has been released today.

Filmmaker Carole Ann Wright's profile of Ellen Reid - the third composer whose work the Orchestra is premiering as part of Project 19, the Philharmonic's celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment through 19 commissions by women composers - is available here.

Reid talks about the physicality of her writing process and the images - a golden arrow and momentum - she had in mind for her Philharmonic commission. "I'm a five-foot tall woman, so the fact that I think my emotions belong on that stage is a political statement," she says. "I went very personal and wrote about my emotional landscape for the past year."

The New York Philharmonic will premiere Ellen Reid's When the World as You've Known It Doesn't Exist, led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, February 20-22.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



