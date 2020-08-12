Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Musicians Perform Intimate Outdoor Concerts for Essential Workers

Article Pixel

Lincoln Center plans to expand the volunteer program in the months ahead, bringing the intimate concerts to hospitals and other medical facilities.

Aug. 12, 2020  

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic, have spent their time outside of the symphony volunteering to perform intimate outdoor concerts for essential workers.

NPR checked in on one of these performances at the Lincoln Center campus, featuring Taiwanese first violinist Kuan Cheng Lu, as he performed Bach for a small crowd of onlookers.

Lincoln Center plans to expand the volunteer program in the months ahead, bringing the intimate concerts to hospitals and other medical facilities.

VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Musicians Perform Intimate Outdoor Concerts for Essential Workers
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You