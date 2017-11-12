VIDEO: 'My Job is to Amplify the Concerns' - Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits Puerto Rico

Tony Award-winner and activist Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on CBS Sunday this week with the program following his ongoing efforts to re-build the island of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. He discusses his history with the island, his fundraising efforts (which have brought in over $20 million dollars), and visits what remains of his grandfather's house. Watch more below.

The visit came after this week's announcement that the show will play Puerto Rico, starring Miranda himself in the title role. It will play a three-week run, January 8th through 27th, 2019, at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in the Río Piedras section of San Juan.



"Bringing Hamilton: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."

Related Articles