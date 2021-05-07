Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Dressing Room
Click Here for More Articles on The Dressing Room

VIDEO: Mom Does My Stage Makeup on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

When you're good to mama, mama does your makeup!

May. 7, 2021  

Has dress never been your strongest suit? Are you in need of a Broadway makeover? We know (we know) exactly what you need! BroadwayWorld is excited to present The Dressing Room, with Jamie Glickman.

Welcome to The Dressing Room, where we're covering all-things theatre, style, and beauty! Right now, we all could use a fun place to get ready, get unready, gossip, reset, and relax-and since we can't be in shows for the time being, we're bringing the fun of the dressing room to wherever you are!

After debuting in the closing cast of Avenue Q, graduating college, and doing the audition hustle til Covid-19 hit, Jamie Glickman was literally left wondering: What do you do with a BA (in theatre) during a pandemic? Answer: You start a series on BroadwayWorld where you talk all about your obsession with theatre, style, and beauty! Jamie is a NY-based actress and content creator, and she can't wait to share her tips, tricks, and stories with you all!

When You're Good To Mama she might just do your makeup! In honor of Mother's Day, Jamie's mom, Susan joins her on this laughter-filled episode of The Dressing Room and tries her hand at "stage makeup."

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


