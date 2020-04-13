VIDEO: Michelle Green, Maggie McDowell, and Olivia Lucy Phillip Will Appear on Marty Thomas' DIVA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A collection of phenomenal female entertainers paying tribute to histories most over the top icons. Marty Thomas Presents DIVA held down an 8-year weekly residency in New York City nightlife garnering a worldwide audience and loyal fan base. The show is a celebration of feminism and is a proud platform for powerful female artists.

DIVA has made a triumphant return to Monday nights, while the entertainment industry is temporarily shut down and we are all in quarantine.

This week's show features divas Michelle Green (singer, songwriter), Broadway star Maggie McDowell (Disaster, Kinky Boots) and television actress/Broadway star Olivia Lucy Phillip (Waitress, Frozen, Tommy - CBS).

Special guests joining the show this week are Broadway's Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miserables) and recording artist Melinda Doolittle (American Idol).

The show will stream at 8 PM EST. Check it out below!





