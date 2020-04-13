VIDEO: Michelle Green, Maggie McDowell, and Olivia Lucy Phillip Will Appear on Marty Thomas' DIVA
A collection of phenomenal female entertainers paying tribute to histories most over the top icons. Marty Thomas Presents DIVA held down an 8-year weekly residency in New York City nightlife garnering a worldwide audience and loyal fan base. The show is a celebration of feminism and is a proud platform for powerful female artists.
DIVA has made a triumphant return to Monday nights, while the entertainment industry is temporarily shut down and we are all in quarantine.
This week's show features divas Michelle Green (singer, songwriter), Broadway star Maggie McDowell (Disaster, Kinky Boots) and television actress/Broadway star Olivia Lucy Phillip (Waitress, Frozen, Tommy - CBS).
Special guests joining the show this week are Broadway's Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miserables) and recording artist Melinda Doolittle (American Idol).
The show will stream at 8 PM EST. Check it out below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)