VIDEO: Michael Moore Talks Taking Entire BroadwayÂ Audience to Protest Trump

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Michael Moore talked to Seth about his one-man Broadway show, THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER, and discusses taking his entire Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest the President. Later, Moore lays out all the ways Democrats could have an upper hand in the midterm elections, what we need to give Trump credit for and why President Trump really is more dangerous than a President Pence. Watch clips from the appearance below!

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore brings his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

