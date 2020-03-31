VIDEO: Michael C. Hall's Band Releases New Music Video For 'Come Talk to Me'

Stage and screen star Michael C. Hall is now fronting a band!

The Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum are made up of Michael plus two musicians he met on the set of Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen.

Watch their music video for Come Talk to Me below!

Michael C. Hall is best known on Broadway for starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He also starred in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Jones, directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, and Marisa Tomei.

He made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Emcee in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade, Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens, and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum. His television credits include Dexter (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and Six Feet Under (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall recently appeared in Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings.





