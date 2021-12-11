VIDEO: Meghan Picerno Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with The Phantom of the Opera's newest leading lady, Meghan Picerno!

Meghan previously she delighted audiences to critical acclaim as Christine on the World Tour of Phantom, and in the U.S. Premiere/national tour of Love Never Dies. Off-Broadway/NY: Cunegonde, Candide (NYCO). Regional/Opera: Marian (The Music Man), Amalia (She Loves Me), Eliza (My Fair Lady), Violetta (La traviata), Queen of the Night (Die Zauberflöte), Olympia (Les contes d'Hoffmann). Concerts: Royal Albert Hall, San Francisco Symphony, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Theatro Municipal de São Paolo, Beijing Center of Performing Arts.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy