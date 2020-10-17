VIDEO: Meet More of the 2020 Tony Awards Nominees on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) to celebrate the 2020 Tony Awards with special guest nominees!

The nominations for the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Awards were announced Thursday, October 15, by Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December. The Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.