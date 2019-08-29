VIDEO: Matthew Broderick Talks About THE STARRY MESSENGER, West End Theatre & More

Matthew Broadrick has appeared on stage and film for over 35 years and won countless awards. In London recently to star in the West End play "The Starry Messenger "He sat down with Neil Sean to discuss his career to date and why appearing on the same stage as Dame Judi Dench was such a thrill!

He also touches on topics of his film career and why he much prefers the world of theatre but in reality, film is what he is best known for - One big factor in the chat was that of how he broke into the business and what he had planned if that had not become a success.

Matthew is a shy retiring type who is married to the wonderful actress and businesswomen Sarah Jessica Parker of " Sex & The City "fame and how they make it work as a working couple.

Having won awards Matthew also speaks about how the business of theatre has changed so much in the last few years and why starring to huge success in the hit Broadway show "The Producers" for Mel Brooks gave him a change of direction.





