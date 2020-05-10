VIDEO: Marie's Crisis Staff Performs 'Mama, A Rainbow' in Honor of Mother's Day

The staff at Marie's Crisis has put together a video in honor of Mother's Day!

The performers from the piano bar got together virtually to sing "Mama, A Rainbow" from Minnie's Boys.

Watch the video below!

BroadwayWorld has also teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up was led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Franca Vercelloni and Jennifer Pace! Check it out here and be sure to check back every Friday for a new live episode!





Related Articles