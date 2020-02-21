VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Reacts To Rob McClure in Costume
Rob McClure has shared a first look at the prosthetics process for Mrs.Doubtfire! McClure is playing the nanny herself and posted the behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram with the caption, "Becoming Mrs. Doubtfire."
Although we only saw the building process and the cast's reactions, we can't wait to see the real deal! Watch the Instagram video below.
Becoming Mrs. Doubtfire. ?? @doubtfirebway ❤️❤️❤️ #mrsdoubtfiremusical #doubtfirebway
A post shared by Rob McClure (@mcclurerob) on Feb 21, 2020 at 8:58am PST
Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman.
The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.
Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.
