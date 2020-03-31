VIDEO: MAGIC GOES WRONG's Bryony Corrigan and Nancy Zamit Go Backstage and Answer Questions

In a new video from OfficialLondonTheatre, Bryony Corrigan and Nancy Zamit from Magic Goes Wrong, give a tour backstage of the Vaudeville Theatre, while answering questions about the show!

The world premiere of Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong, the new collaboration from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and magicians Penn & Teller, opened in the West End yesterday, January 8, at London's Vaudeville Theatre.

Created with magic legends Penn & Teller, Mischief Theatre conjure up an evening of grand illusion in Magic Goes Wrong. In the next 'Goes Wrong' comedy to hit the West End, the original Mischief company play a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. Mischief Theatre's Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido.

As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target!

Cast includes Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Nancy Zamit.





