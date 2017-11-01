VIDEO: Lucky ELLEN Fan Goes Behind-the-Scenes with Cast of HAMILTON LA

On today's ELLEN, host Ellen DeGeneres didn't throw away her shot at sending her favorite presidential expert Macey Hensley to HAMILTON during its run at Hollywood's Pantages Theater. Below, find out what happens when Macey meets cast members Joshua Henry, Rory O'Malley and more!

Following its triumphant run in San Francisco, the notional tour of HAMILTON arrived in Los Angeles on August 8 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The production stars Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton, Joshua Henry as Aaron Burr, Rory O'Malley as King George III, RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

