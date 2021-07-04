VIDEO: Linda Eder Covers Sara Bareilles' 'Gravity' in New Music Video

Linda Eder has released a new self-made music video, covering Sara Bareilles' song "Gravity"! This comes after Eder's last Bareilles cover, of "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress. Watch that video here!

"Since you seemed to like the Sara Bareilles song I covered, I thought I would record another one here in my little home studio," Eder wrote in the caption. "This has long been my all time favorite of Sara's!"

Eder goes on to say that she created the music video using her "very old" iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and camera.

"It has been a cold (65 degrees) rainy day so it was a good day to spend indoors working on the video. I hope you like it."

Check out the video below!

Linda Eder made her Broadway debut in the musical Jekyll & Hyde, originating the role of Lucy Harris, for which she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award. Eder has performed in concert halls across the country including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Musical Hall. She released her 19th solo album in 2020, titled Retro-Volume Two.