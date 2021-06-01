VIDEO: Linda Eder Performs 'She Used To Be Mine' From WAITRESS

Linda Eder took to YouTube to post a video of her singing 'She Used To Be Mine' from Waitress, written by Sara Bareilles.

"This has been one of my most requested songs to sing since this show came out. I finally decided to give it a go. Hope you like it," Eder writes in the description of the video. She goes on to say: "Thank you, Sara, for your incredible all around talent! Keep em coming."

Check out the video below!

Eder made her Broadway debut in the musical Jekyll & Hyde, originating the role of Lucy Harris, for which she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award. Eder has performed in concert halls across the country including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Musical Hall. She released her 19th solo album in 2020, titled Retro-Volume Two.