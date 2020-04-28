Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO Lincoln Center Theater Shares Interview With Bernard Gersten
Lincoln Center Theater is paying tribute to Tony-Winning Producer Bernard Gersten, who recently passed away at the age of 97.
LTC shared footage of an interview with Gersten, from LCT's 25th Anniversary, ten years ago!
Check it out below!
