VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks HAMILTON Film & Reveals He's Writing a New Disney Animated Musical!

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on Good Morning America Monday morning to talk about the release of the Hamilton film on Disney+ this Friday!

Miranda opened up about the decision to film the musical saying, "Our biggest issue has always been accessibility, and so I'm really glad we had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year, and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room in June 2016 next Friday."

Miranda shared with the GMA hosts how the musical was filmed saying, "This was basically a three day film shoot. We filmed a live performance with cameras in the audience on a Sunday matinee. Then the audience left, we continued to film close ups and dolly shots and crane shots all night Sunday. All day Monday we filmed close ups and steadicam, and all the coverage you'd want to get in a movie on our day off, on Monday. Continuing to film Tuesday morning all the way to another live show Tuesday night with all the cameras in the audience in different positions. So it was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of the movies, because we'd all been doing the show for a year at this point."

Miranda also revealed that he is working on a new animated musical with Disney! "I'm actually writing a new animated musical with Disney animation. I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It's set it Colombia, in Latin America, and that's all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up at my house," Miranda jokes.

Watch the full interview below!

RISE UP if you're excited for #Hamilfilm to stream on @disneyplus on July 3! @lin_manuel takes us through the groundbreaking filming process of the musical special. ⭐️ https://t.co/bRwIBvhrgP pic.twitter.com/nSeaMuiRhR - Good Morning America (@GMA) June 22, 2020

