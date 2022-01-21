VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Leguizamo Talk Viral ENCANTO Hit on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the latest viral hit off of the Encanto soundtrack, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

The Encanto soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, recently surpassed Adele by becoming #1 on the Billboard album charts. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" also hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the record set by "Let It Go," which peaked at #5.

"It's such an incredible feeling. It's almost like falling in love. almost, but close. You feel that rush, you feel good about yourself, everything that happens to you is like being in heaven," Leguizamo, who voices the character of Bruno, stated.

"John has been my hero since I was taping his one man Off-Broadway shows off of HBO and memorizing his monologues so his is a voice I have very firmly in my head and it was really fun texting with him as I was writing stuff," Miranda shared.

The 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.