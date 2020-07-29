VIDEO: Learn With Carnegie Hall Presents Soul Science Lab's SOUNDTRACK '63
Learn With Carnegie Hall has released its latest episode featuring 'Soundtrack'63.
"'Framed by Nina Simone's statement that "an artist's duty is to reflect the times,' this episode explores how Black artists of the Civil Rights and Black Power movements used their art to inspire, raise awareness, and fight oppression. Chen Lo and Asanté Amin-creators of Soundtrack '63, a musical and multimedia retrospective of the Black experience in America-curate performances of original songs and covers from past events, and discuss the historical and contemporary significance of songs from the 1960s and today. This episode also features interviews conducted by Soul Science Lab that highlight social justice luminaries, including poet Sonia Sanchez; philosopher, activist, and author Cornel West; and author and activist Ilyasah Shabazz, who is also the daughter of Malcolm X."
Check out the episode below:
