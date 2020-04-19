VIDEO: Learn More About the History of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Rodgers and Hammerstein's YouTube channel has uploaded a video on the history of Carousel!

The video, narrated by Laurence Maslon, takes fans on a walk down memory lane, through the various stage and screen adaptations of the musical.

Carousel first opened on Broadway on April 19, 1945, it was an immediate hit with both critics and audiences. Carousel initially ran for 890 performances and duplicated its success in the West End in 1950.

The piece has been repeatedly revived, recorded several times and was filmed in 1956. A production by Nicholas Hytner enjoyed success in 1992 in London, in 1994 in New York and on tour. Another Broadway revival opened in 2018.





