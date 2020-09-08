VIDEO: Learn All About A NEW BRAIN on IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL- Live at 2pm!
How much do YOU know about A New Brain?
Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 2pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about A NEW BRAIN!
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @dayoftheshowyall.
Catch up by watching past episodes of It's the Day of the Show Y'all HERE!
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. In the meantime, we...
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, atten...
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Cast Will Reunite For Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin....
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...