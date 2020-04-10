VIDEO: Laura Benanti Sings A Message of Healing

Laura Benanti took to social media today to mourn the loss of her grandmother and to send a message of healing to fans dealing with loss and trauma throughout this difficult time.

See Laura here delivering a lovely rendition of 'Ave Maria' to those in need of comfort.

A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.10:44am PDT





