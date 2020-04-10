VIDEO: Laura Benanti Sings A Message of Healing
Laura Benanti took to social media today to mourn the loss of her grandmother and to send a message of healing to fans dealing with loss and trauma throughout this difficult time.
See Laura here delivering a lovely rendition of 'Ave Maria' to those in need of comfort.
Thank you for your kind words and condolences regarding the loss of our Grandmother. I offer this song to all who are suffering. May you know Peace? . . . #sunshinesongs
A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Apr 10, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT
A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.10:44am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)