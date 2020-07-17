VIDEO: Lana McKissack, Jason Graae and More From the La Mirada Cast of SPELLING BEE Reunite
The cast of La Mirada's production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has reunited to perform 'pandemonium'.
The video features Melvin Abston, Jason Graae, Lana McKissack, Shanon Mari Mills, Brett Ryback, Cassie Silva and Tom Zohar.
Check it out below!
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is the story of how six young people in the throes of puberty, overseen by grown-ups who barely managed to escape childhood themselves, learn that winning isn't everything and that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser. This hilarious tale of overachievers' angst chronicles the experience of six adolescent outsiders vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. The show's Tony Award-winning creative team has created the unlikeliest of heroes: a quirky yet charming cast of outsiders for whom a spelling bee is the one place where they can stand out and fit in at the same time. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a roller coaster of music and fun.
