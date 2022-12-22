VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Sit Down With Robin Roberts on GMA
Latanya Richardson Jackson and the cast of The Piano Lesson, including Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to open up about the revival.
Each actor discussed their background with the show and their experience with the production so far, with Jackson opening up about being the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.
"It is beyond anything that I could have ever of imagined. This crew, these actors, what they do up here every night, every day and every night. I thank God for it and I am grateful," Jackson shared.
The production was recently extended by popular demand through January 29, 2023. Watch the complete interview below!
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson originally premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle.
In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson went on to win the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.
Watch the new interview here:
