VIDEO: LaChanze is 'Taking A Chance On Love' in New #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Tony Award-winner LaChanze singing, "Taking A Chance on Love" from their production of Cabin in the Sky in 2016!
Watch the video below!
?: @laChanze "Taking a Chance on Love"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 16, 2020
Encores! Cabin in the Sky 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/0O8Znh8wad
