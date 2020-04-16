VIDEO: LaChanze is 'Taking A Chance On Love' in New #EncoresArchives!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Tony Award-winner LaChanze singing, "Taking A Chance on Love" from their production of Cabin in the Sky in 2016!

Watch the video below!

?: @laChanze "Taking a Chance on Love"

Encores! Cabin in the Sky 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/0O8Znh8wad - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 16, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You